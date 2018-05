Man Said Bear Killed His Wife. Autopsy Showed She Was Stabbed 32 Times

Police booked Harka Singh after the second post-mortem report came out (Representational)

Harka Singh and his wife were returning home in the Rampur area of Shimla after collecting wood from a nearby forest when a bear attacked them, killing his wife and leaving him injured. Or that is what he had told the police on Friday.A second post-mortem was performed on Harka Singh's wife's body and the report stated that the injuries on her body were not consistent with a bear attack. The report showed that her body had 32 stab injuries, inflicted by a sharp single-edged tapered weapon, police told news agency Press Trust of India. The kind of injuries she had meant that the claim that she was attacked by a bear was not credible. The police moved fast to charge Harka Singh with murder, an officer said.