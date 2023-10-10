Man Rapes Worker Inside Washroom Of Indore Shopping Mall: Cops

The complainant is married and has a child, the official said. (Representational)

A 26-year-old executive working with a private company was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman sanitary worker in the toilet of a shopping mall here.

The company where the accused as well as the woman work is located inside the mall, said Mahila police station in-charge Preeti Tiwari.

When the woman went to work on September 25, the accused called her to the men's toilet in the mall and allegedly raped her, she told police.

The complainant is married and has a child, the official said.

The accused also allegedly threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

A case has been registered against the accused, who hails from West Bengal, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 506 (intimidation), and further investigation is on, Tiwari said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)