Man Murders Wife, 18-Month-Old Daughter Before Killing Self In Haryana: Police

A man, his wife and their one-and-half-year-old daughter were found dead at their rented house in Tohana town in Haryana's Fatehabad district, with police suspecting that he killed them before ending his life.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night, Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station (City), Tohana, Inspector Surendra said over the phone on Friday.

"The woman, Manju Devi, 32, and her daughter were found dead lying on the bed and as per the postmortem report, their death was caused by strangulation. The man, Sunil Kumar, 35, was found hanging in the storeroom," the SHO said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man murdered his wife and the child before hanging himself from the ceiling, he said.

The police officer said the couple was having strained relations and used to fight often.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigations are on, the SHO said.