Man Kills Roommate After Argument In Thane: Police

The accused, Suman Paswan, was arrested today, the police said. (Representational)

Am 18-year-old man was arrested today from Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly killing his friend after an argument, the police said.

Suman Paswan and Virush Pawar, 19, were delivery workers at a local restaurant and were living together in a room provided by their employer, an official said.

"Late Sunday night, the two had a scuffle after Pawar accidentally put wet clothes on top of those of Paswan on the clothesline. Pawar was severely injured in the tussle and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he said.

Suman Paswan was arrested today, the official added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.