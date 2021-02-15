Man Kills Live-In Partner, Her Teen Daughter In Gujarat, Dumps Bodies In Sewer: Police

The woman had two daughters, the police said (Representational)

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and her minor daughter following frequent quarrels and dumped their bodies in a sewer near Gandhidham in Gujarat's Kutch district, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Sanjay Singh, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, said inspector of the Gandhidham "B" division police station, SS Desai.

Three days ago, Singh, a plumber, repeatedly hit his 41-year-old live-in partner and her daughter (13) with a stick on their heads, leaving them dead, he said.

"Singh took both of them to a nearby forest on his motorbike and killed them by hitting on their heads with a stick. He then dumped their bodies in a sewer," Mr Desai said.

While the teen girl's body was recovered on Sunday, her mother's body was found on Monday from the sewer line near Gandhidham city, he said.

"We took help from the municipality to fish out the bodies from the sewer line," the police officer said.

Primary investigation revealed Singh is a native of Bikaner and came in contact with the woman, who used to reside near his house in the Rajasthan town, more than 10 years ago, he said.

Following marital discord, the woman left her husband's home and started living with the accused, Mr Desai said.

The woman left her husband's house along with two daughters and came to Gandhidham in 2009 to live with Singh, he said, adding, "The couple was living together without marriage."

In her complaint, the woman's elder daughter,20, said that her mother had recently learnt about Singh's affair with another woman.

As per the FIR, Singh used to fight with his live-in partner almost daily over petty issues, said Mr Desai.

On February 12, Singh asked the woman and her younger daughter to come with him to a nearby village for some work, the police officer said.

He then took them to the forest and killed them, he added.

