Man Jumps Before Speeding Train, Son Also Dies While Trying To Save Him

The man close to the station, ran towards the railway track to end his life. (Representational)

A man allegedly died by suicide by standing in front of a running train, while his 19-year-old son was killed while trying to save him near Bhind railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Initial investigation suggests that the man, Hari Singh Narvariya (55) who lives close to the station, ran towards the railway track to end his life following an argument in his family.

When his son Munnesh saw his father standing in the middle of the track, he rushed to save him, but both of them were run over by the train, Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Ajay Kumar Meena told PTI.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)