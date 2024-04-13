Man, His Sisters Killed After Speeding Car Hits Bike Near Delhi

he cops said the speeding car ran over the injured after hitting the motorcycle.

Three people from a family died in an accident after a speeding car hit their bike in Delhi's neighbouring Greater Noida. Another woman, who was also on the bike, suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place post-midnight near Pari Chowk, a busy crossing in Greater Noida. Surendra was returning home after attending a wedding with his sisters. The man and his sisters, Shaili and Anshu, their friend, were on the bike, which lost control after hitting a speed breaker near Pari Chowk.

Meanwhile, a speeding car hit the motorcycle and sped away around 2 am. The man and his sisters were declared dead in the hospital and the third pillion suffered serious injuries. The police said they were returning from Kasna which is approximately 17 km from their residence, Kulesara in Noida.

The cops said the speeding car ran over the injured after hitting the motorcycle. The cops reached the spot and bodies were lying on the road, visuals from the accident spot showed.

The police are yet to identify the vehicle that hit the bike and footage from surveillance cameras is being scanned to locate the vehicle. No arrests have been made so far.

