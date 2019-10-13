Man Gets Life Term For Raping 3-Year-Old Girl In UP

The court also imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on him. (Representational)

A local court in Barabanki sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a three-year-old girl.

The court also imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on him.

Assistant Government Advocate Shekhar Verma said on Sunday that Sanjay Dom-- a resident of Tikaitnagar Police Station area-- lured the girl and took her towards an old hospital where he raped her on February 23, 2015.

As the family members searched for the girl, they heard her cries and rescued her. She was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition.

Special judge (POCSO Act) Dinesh Pal Yadav after hearing both the sides on Saturday, sentenced Dom to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh, Shekhar Verma said.

