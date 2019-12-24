Man Detained For Derogatory Facebook Post Against Ashok Gehlot

The police have detained a 30-year-old man from Alwar. (Representational)

The police have detained a 30-year-old man from Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Facebook page, officials said on Tuesday.

"We detained the man on Monday night. He is being interrogated in Jaipur," SHO Ramavtar Takhar said.

An FIR was registered against two people by a man who runs a Facebook page. He had alleged that a post about the Chief Minister's visit to a venue to review preparations for a peace march was uploaded on the page on Saturday.

The man had alleged that the two accused had posted defamatory and objectionable comments against him.