Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From Hotel's 5th Floor In Gujarat: Cops

A 51-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hotel at Vapi town in Valsad district of Gujarat on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident was recorded by some onlookers who were standing on the road.

The dead person has been identified as Piyush Pacchigar, a resident of Surat, police said.

"He had checked into the Maharaja Hotel last night, from where he took the jump," they said.

While the video of the incident went viral on social media, the police are yet to know the exact reason behind his extreme step.

"Pacchigar had come to Vapi from Surat...We have registered an accidental death report in this connection and called his relatives, who would throw some light on why he took the extreme step," Valsad district senior police official, Sunil Joshi, said.

According to an employee of the hotel, Pacchigar first went on the terrace of the five-storey building and stepped onto the signboard of the hotel, from where he jumped to death.

In one of the videos recorded by an onlooker, the dead can be seen stepping onto the hotel signboard from the terrace, as if he was in double mind about his decision. Before taking the plunge, he even stood on the signboard, which was placed outside the gallery of the fifth floor of the hotel, for a while.

