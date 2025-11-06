Man Ends Life After Online Harrasment Over Viral Public Urination Video

A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Jalna district of Maharashtra, apparently after getting fed up with constant online harassment over a viral video of a distasteful act featuring him and his friend, police said on Thursday.

Police have registered a case against seven persons for criminal intimidation and suicide abetment after the man, Mahesh Ade, ended his life by jumping into a well in his village on Wednesday (November 5), they said.

The man was a resident of Tokmal Tanda village under Partur tehsil of this central Maharashtra district.

According to police, a video showing Ade and his friend urinating under a blue board bearing the name "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station" recently went viral on social media.

The act, allegedly committed under the influence of liquor, sparked widespread outrage online. Following the backlash, several individuals began abusing and threatening the duo on social media platforms and even over the phone, they said.

In an effort to calm the situation, Ade and his friend posted an apology video. However, despite their apology, the harassment and threats continued. Unable to bear the mounting pressure and humiliation, Ade allegedly took the extreme step, according to police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the man's uncle, police have registered a case against seven persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to criminal intimidation and abetment of suicide.

