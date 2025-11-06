Techie, 27, Found Dead In Hotel Room In UP's Ghaziabad

The body of a 27-year-old IT engineer was found hanging in a hotel room in the Indirapuram area, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nimish Patil, the man has been identified as Rajat Pratap Singh, a resident of Raksha Puram Colony in Meerut. He was working with a private company in Noida.

Police said preliminary findings from the post-mortem report indicate that Singh died by suicide.

He had been staying in room number 203 of the hotel for the past three days. The incident came to light after hotel staff informed police that Singh did not respond to repeated knocks on his door.

Police reached the spot and opened the room in the presence of witnesses. They recovered some documents and empty liquor bottles from the room. No suicide note was found, officials said.

While Singh's family members have not lodged a formal complaint, they have alleged that he was killed.

Police are, however, treating the case as a suicide and have begun examining CCTV footage to identify any visitors during his stay.

As per family statements, Rajat was reportedly depressed over a personal issue. The investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)