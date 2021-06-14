Man Arrested For Raping 2 Women in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping two women, police said. (Representational)

A 57-year-old man, who runs a bread-making unit, was arrested by Gwalior Police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping two women on separate occasions, an officer said on Monday.

The accused had allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman, who claimed to be preparing for UPSC exams and hailing from Uttar Pradesh, after helping her to get a flat on rent in Gwalior, he said.

In her FIR, another victim, an 18-year-old, stated that she was raped by the accused when she was a minor.

"Police arrested the 57-year-old accused on the charge of raping two women who lodged FIRs at two different police stations last week," Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

Police also invoked sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, who was remanded in judicial custody.

Police said the accused allegedly raped the 22-year-old woman at her flat after spiking her drink with some sedatives and shot the video, which he used to blackmail her.

He used a similar modus operandi against another victim.