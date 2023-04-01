Man Arrested For Beating Wife To Death With Iron Rod In UP's Maharajganj: Police

A man was arrested in UP for killing his wife by beating her with an iron rod. (Representational)

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mahrajganj for allegedly killing his wife by beating her with an iron rod during a domestic fight, police today.

According to the police, Hemant, the husband, drank a lot and his wife Pratibha used to object to this habit.

The two had a fight on Friday night during which Hemant beat her brutally an iron rod, Ghughli Police Station SHO Neeraj Rai told Press Trust of India.

An greviously injured Pratibha was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her 'brought dead'.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)