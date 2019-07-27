Man Arrested For Allegedly Beating Father To Death Over Property Dispute

The man allegedly kept hitting his father even after he collapsed, smashing his head. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his father to death over property dispute in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Saturday.

Namdeo Uravate allegedly killed his father Dattu Uravate at Khapri village in Jhari tehsil in the early hours of Friday because the latter was not ready to give him his share in the property.

Namdeo Uravate was demanding that his father give him a share in the family's land, a police official said.

The two had an argument over the issue on Thursday night before going to sleep.

Around 2 am, Namdeo Uravate entered his father's room and allegedly began to hit him on the head with a bamboo stick, the official said.

Even when his father collapsed in a pool of blood, Namdeo Uravate allegedly kept beating him, smashing his head into pieces, he added.

After being alerted, a team of Patan police station reached the spot in the morning and arrested Namdeo Uravate.

The body was sent for autopsy to a government hospital. Further investigation is on.

