Delhi Court Directs Woman Who Ousted Husband From Property To Return Possession

A Delhi court has directed that a man ousted from his property by his wife be returned possession, saying the woman could not provide documents to prove ownership rights.

District judge Ankur Jain was hearing the plea filed by the husband seeking possession of the property, saying his wife ousted him from the property over marital differences.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria appeared on behalf of the husband.

In an order dated October 29, the court said that the woman did not have any title documents to show that she had ownership rights over the property and that the property's sale deed had the husband's name.

The woman had not challenged the 2007 sale deed, the court said.

It said the only defence taken by the woman was that the property was purchased from her funds, which she got from her parents and relatives at the time of marriage, and that she had sold some of the valuables like gold ornaments for the purpose of arranging money for the purchase of several properties, including the present one.

"However, the defendant has not filed any supporting documents in this regard, nor mentioned any details as to how much the alleged gold ornaments were sold and what amount was given by her to the plaintiff for the purchase of the suit property, or how many properties were purchased from the money arranged by the defendant, as alleged," the court said.

It said that the woman was merely making "bald averments" regarding her right in the property.

"Hence, in view of the above, this court holds that defendant cannot be said to have any rights in the suit property," the judge said.

He directed the woman to "hand over peaceful and vacant possession of the suit property" to her husband, besides prohibiting her from creating any third-party interest in the property.

