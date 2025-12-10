Thane Man Hospitalised After Wife Assaults Him Over Property Dispute

A woman allegedly assaulted her 46-year-old husband after he refused to transfer their house into her name in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The man, who works as an accountant and lives in the Wagle Estate area here, suffered injuries in the incident which occurred on Monday and was hospitalised, they said.

The couple got married in June this year. They had an argument over the man's refusal to transfer their house into his wife's name, an official from Shrinagar police station said on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly attacked her husband with a kitchen knife and a metal tea vessel. The man later went out of the house, vomited blood and collapsed on a road. He was later taken to Lokmanya Hospital, the official said.

The man subsequently lodged a police complaint against his wife in which he also alleged that she had concealed her previous marriage and failed to obtain a divorce before marrying him.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the woman under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe was on into it, the official added.

