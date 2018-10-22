Man Allegedly Kills Visitor In Hotel, Says 'Nobody Should Inform Police'

The accused allegedly killed the man over non repayment of money: Police (Representational)

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man at a hotel in Maharashtra's Kalyan town, police said on Monday.



The accused was identified as Sandeep Baddhe, 41. According to police, Sandeep Baddhe had checked into the hotel on Sunday morning.

A man in his early 40s arrived at the hotel in the afternoon and said he wanted to meet Sandeep Baddhe.

The hotel staff directed him to Sandeep Baddhe's room. A little while later, the staff heard commotion, and then the accused emerged from the room with his clothes stained with blood.

He allegedly shouted "Anil Sanap has not repaid my money and therefore I have done his game (killed him) and nobody should inform police".

As Sandeep Baddhe left the hotel, the staff entered the room to find the visitor lying in a pool of blood. A sickle was found nearby.

He was soon arrested, said inspector PR Londhe of MFC police station.



The victim was identified as Anil Kondaji Sanap. Sandeep Baddhe is suspected to have killed him over a monetary dispute, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on.

