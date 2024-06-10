Man, 22, Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 8.25 Lakh In Thane

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the contraband.

Police have arrested 22-year-old man after seizing mephedrone drug valued at Rs 8.25 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

After receiving a tip, the crime branch sleuths laid a trap near a hospital on Khandupada road on Friday evening and nabbed the man. He was found to be carrying 165 gm of the contraband, the official from Shantinagar police station said.

A case was registered against the accused on Saturday under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act while search was on for another person in this connection, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the contraband and to whom he intended to sell it, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)