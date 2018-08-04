Woman Stabbed To Death In Thane Allegedly Over Love Affair

The victim was going on her two-wheeler when the accused stopped her and stabbed her several times before fleeing the spot.

Cities | | Updated: August 04, 2018 19:10 IST
The incident took place near the Regional Transport Office in Thane, says police. (Representational)

Thane: 

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified man near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane this morning, police said. 

The incident took place around 10.30 am, they said.

The victim, Prachi Zade, was going on her two-wheeler when the accused stopped her near the RTO on the highway and stabbed her several times before fleeing the spot. She died on the spot, police said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the victim's body was taken to the Government Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Although the police are yet to know the motive behind the killing, they suspect it could be an outcome of a love affair.

Police have registered a case of murder and a search has been launched to nab the accused.

