Maharashtra Woman Allegedly Tries To Kill Husband With Friend's Help

The Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her friend for allegedly attempting to kill the former's husband in Vasai's Manickpur area.

The accused have been identified as Bhabhishyat Buraguhayan and Rajesh Kotiyan.

According to police, the duo tried to kill the man by electrocuting him. When they failed, the accused attempted to drown him in a bathtub and even beat him with a hammer and pressure cooker.

The 35-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

An investigation is underway, police said

