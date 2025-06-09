5 Feared Dead After Passengers Fall Off Overcrowded Train Near Mumbai

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Five passengers are feared dead after falling from a local train in Mumbai The train was traveling towards Thane's Kasara area from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Reports indicate that 10 to 12 passengers fell off the train due to overcrowding

Five passengers are feared dead after falling onto the track from a local train going towards Thane's Kasara area from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. According to officials, at least 10 to 12 passengers are reported to have fallen off the train. The incident took place near Mumbra station in Thane district, the police said.

According to Indian Railways, excessive crowd inside the train led to people falling off a compartment. According to reports, passengers were travelling while hanging on to the doors due to overcrowding.

Railway officials have reached the spot and the injured have been taken to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the incident is underway.

Following the incident, the Railways has decided that all rakes under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closer facilities. In addition, all rakes in service will be redesigned and a door closure facility will be provided.

Details to follow.