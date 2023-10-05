Maharashtra Teen Stabs Man After Being Scolded For Rash Driving, Detained: Cops

The teen was detained on Wednesday, a day after the stabbing incident, said cops. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly stabbing and injuring a 30-year-old man over an enmity in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The teenager, a resident of Ulhasnagar, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and also provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, said a police officer.

He was detained on Wednesday, a day after the stabbing incident, he said.

The police, quoting from a complaint lodged by the victim, said on October 3, the accused met him near a shop and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife.

According to the complainant, he had reprimanded the teenager for driving his scooter in a rash manner a couple of days ago and on account of the same he had got angry with the victim.

The 30-year-old man was rushed to a hospital where doctors removed the knife from the abdomen after 20 hours of surgery.

