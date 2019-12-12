Maharashtra School Seeks Police Help To Keep The Campus Clean

The police assured to keep a close watch on activities going on in the school premises (Representational)

A zilla parishad school in Maharashtra's Nanded district has become a hangout of alcoholics at night hours, forcing its teachers and students to begin their day by disposing of the liquor bottles scattered over the place before starting classes, an official said.

The menace has been going on for sometime now, even though the school is located around 350 km from Aurangabad, he said.

The school authorities have sought help of the police who have assured to take action against those disturbing the institution's environment.

"We often find empty liquor bottles, including some broken ones, strewn over the place. Our peon has retired, and the students and teachers have no option but to first clean the premises and then start the classes," a school official told PTI, on condition of anonymity.

The school, which does not have a compound wall, runs from 10 am to 4 pm and during that time the teachers do not allow any outsider to enter the premises, he said.

"But, the school staff cannot monitor the premises round-the-clock. The students can't study in such a bad environment," the official rued.

Senior police officer Kamlakar Gaddime told that they would keep a close watch on activities going on in the school premises.

"The students and teachers are forced to dispose of liquor bottles, this is something serious. Action will be taken against those disturbing the school environment," he said.