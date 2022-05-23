Maharashtra Man Steals Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh, Arrested

The stolen jewellery and Rs 8,000 cash were recovered from the accused. (Representational)

Maharashtra Police have arrested a man from Kolhapur district for allegedly stealing a woman's gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

On May 12, the woman was travelling in a local train from Mumbra town to Thane.

After alighting at the Thane station, she realised that her bag containing 110 gm of gold jewellery was missing, following which she filed a complaint with the railway police.

Later, in the CCTV footage of the station, a man was seen with the bag, a release issued by the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. The police also found that the man had travelled from neighbouring Diva town to Thane in a local train.

A police team then went to Diva where the man was identified as 46-year-old Rajaram Mahipati Adhav. They also found that he had gone to his home town, Sangli.

However, the Sangli Police said that the man had further travelled to Shirol in Kolhapur.

The railway police team from here then went to Kolhapur and arrested the man on May 20, the GRP said.

The stolen jewellery and Rs 8,000 cash were recovered from the accused, the police added.

