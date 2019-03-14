Man Kills Brother-In-Law For Allegedly Beating His Pregnant Sister

The police has arrested the accused and charged him for murder. (FILE PHOTO)

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly killing his brother-in-law, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when the accused, Ramu Baliram Shinvar, saw his inebriated brother-in-law Gurunath Chaitya Bhoir (38) beating his pregnant sister over at his home in Vasai, a senior police official said.

Both the men had an argument following which the accused allegedly beat up his brother-in-law and hit his head on a cement block, causing injuries to him, he said.

Bhoir later died due to his injuries, he said.

The police has arrested the accused and charged him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.