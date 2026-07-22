Maharashtra Man Found Dead After Dispute With Daughter Over Food, Cops Suspect Suicide

A 90-year-old man was found dead in a water-filled quarry hours after he walked out of his home following a quarrel over food with his daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have said.

Police suspected the man, Vasant Ubale, a resident of Fule Nagar in the Rammandir area of Ambernath, died by suicide.

According to police, Ubale allegedly left his residence in a fit of anger after a petty dispute over food with his daughter.

His body was found in a quarry at Chinchpada at around 12.30 am the next day. It was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, an official said.

An accidental death report has been registered at the Ambernath West police station, and a probe is underway, he said, adding that Ubale is suspected to have died by suicide.

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