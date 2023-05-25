Maharashtra Cop Injured After Accused Attack Him During Police Chase

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital (Representational)

A constable was injured when a man accused of stealing mobile phones allegedly attacked him while a police team was trying to arrest him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.



The incident took place at Valiv in Vasai area on Tuesday evening when the police laid a trap and were waiting to apprehend the man, identified as Sharukh Yasin Sardar (22), who was to come to the spot to sell the stolen mobile phones, senior police inspector Rahul Rakh told PTI.

When the police team spotted the man and tried to catch him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked a constable, inflicting injuries on his hand, he said.

The injured constable was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The police nabbed the accused and seized nine stolen mobile phones from his possession. With this, the police have detected five cases of theft of mobile phones in Valiv, Virar and Nallasopara areas, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the police said.