Human Brain, Eyes, Ears Found In Shop In Maharashtra's Nashik: Police

The shop was full of scrap material, the police said. (Representational image)

Human remains have been found in a closed shop in the basement of a building in Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Monday.

A foul smell was emanating from the shop for the past couple of days after which residents in the vicinity alerted police late Sunday night, an official said.

"The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe," he said.

"The two sons of the shop's owner are doctors. so it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles. No case has been registered so far," the Mumbai Naka police station official added.