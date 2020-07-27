Madhya Pradesh Man Allegedly Kills Two, Including Wife, After Suspecting Affair: Police

Efforts are on to arrest him for the double murder, the police said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and a man with whom he believed she was having an affair in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, the police said today.

Anand Yadav shot his wife Saroj, 25, at their home in Mau on Sunday, the police said.

Later, with the help of an accomplice, he attacked Hariom Agrawal, 45, an oil merchant, with a sharp-edged weapon and also shot him, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Singh Kanchan said.

"Anand Yadav suspected his wife and Hariom Agrawal were having an affair. He and an unidentified man are missing. He is a labourer who returned from Gwalior during the lockdown. Efforts are on to arrest him for the double murder," the official said.