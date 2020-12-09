Madhya Pradesh Man Allegedly Beaten By 2 For 'Touching Their Food', Dies

The victim Anuragi was invited for a party at a field: Police (Representational)

A 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by two men apparently for touching their food while they were partying together in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said on Wednesday.

The dead man, Devraj Anuragi, a Dalit, had gone to attend a party hosted by the accused, Bhura Soni and Santosh Pal, in Kishanpur village under Gaurihar police station area, about 100 kms from the district headquarter, on Monday night.

"As per statements given by the family members of those dead, Soni and Pal, who are also residents of Kishanpur village, had invited Anuragi for a party at a field," senior police official Sachin Sharma told reporters.

Anuragi's family members told police that after returning home, he told them that Soni and Pal had thrashed him for touching their food, he said.

"Anuragi's family also claimed that he had injuries on his back suggesting that he was attacked with a stick. Few minutes later (on Monday night), he complained of chest pain and died," Mr Sharma said.

He said the police are looking for both Soni and Pal.

The accused duo has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.