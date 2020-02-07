Loco Pilot In Maharashtra Reverses Train To Save Passenger Who Fell

The loco pilot was praised for his alertness by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Representational)

A loco pilot in Maharashtra rolled back a train for over a half a kilometre to pick up a traveller who had fallen from the running train.

According to railway officials, a traveller fell down from a passenger train between Pachora and Maheji stations in Maharashtra's Bhusaval. The guard immediately alerted the loco pilot.

On being informed, the loco pilot backed the train for over 500 metres to pick the unconscious person. He was rushed to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the loco pilot for his prompt action. "Today, for an injured passenger who fell from the train between Pachora-Maheji railway stations, the loco pilot took the train about 500 metres back and sent the passenger to the hospital for treatment. This is a unique example of the railway employees performing their duties with sensitivity," he tweeted.