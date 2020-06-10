Leopard Trapped In Well Rescued Using Ladder In Gujarat

The leopard was rescued after almost three hours, an official said.

The forest officials rescued a leopard which fell into a well in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district today.

"It was later rescued with the help of the forest department, after which it escaped into the jungle," forest official Nilesh Pandey said.

The well was approximately 50 feet deep and the leopard was rescued after almost three hours.

The leopard was seen sitting on an iron rod on the inside wall of the well. Villagers rushed to see the leopard when they heard the news.

Forest department officials said that they lowered a ladder with the help of ropes into the well, which helped the leopard in climbing back outside.