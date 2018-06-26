Latur Coaching Centre Head Killed Over Professional Rivalry, 5 Arrested

Avinash Chavan was the director of 'Step by Step' class in Latur

Five people have been arrested in connection with the June 24 killing of a coaching class director in Latur, around 480 kms away from here, the police said today.

As per preliminary investigation, professional rivalry was the motive behind the crime, a senior police official told PTI.

The deceased, Avinash Chavan (35), was the director of 'Step by Step' class in the Marathwada city.

One of the five accused is an owner of a private tuition class who was apparently jealous of Mr Chavan for his professional success, the official said.

Another official said Mr Chavan ran five coaching class centres in Latur city and was planning to launch another one in Nanded district.

He said the main accused hired shooters to kill Mr Chavan and paid them Rs 8.5 lakh.

The incident occurred near Shivaji School in Latur on the midnight of June 24 when assailants opened fire on Mr Chavan when he was returning to his home in his car.

Mr Chavan, who was alone in his vehicle, sustained bullet injuries in his chest and died on the spot, police said.

