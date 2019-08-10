25-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Dies In Paragliding Crash In Himachal Pradesh

The man has been identified as Chandra Shekhar Reddy from Hyderabad (Representational)

A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad died and an Uttar Pradesh resident was injured in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Shanag area near Manali. Two persons were injured and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them brought dead, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The man has been identified as Chandra Shekhar Reddy from Hyderabad, while the injured, Joginder, 27, is from Lakhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report or FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the paragliding pilot and the owner, Budhi Singh, of Shanag village, the officer added.

