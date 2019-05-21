IIT Aspirant Blackmailed With Videos Of Her, Found Hanging In Kota Hostel

An 18-year-old IIT aspirant was found hanging in her hostel room in Kota. (Representational)

An 18-year-old IIT aspirant allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said today.

The woman from Uttar Pradesh was taking coaching for IIT entrance exam in Kota, they said.

The woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday, police said.

The parents of the 18-year-old have alleged that a man claiming to have her objectionable pictures and video was blackmailing her over the phone, police said.

The man from Uttar Pradesh had allegedly asked the woman to return from Kota failing which he would post her videos on social media, police said.

Primary investigation revealed both were classmates in school and had an argument over the phone on Sunday after which the girl allegedly committed suicide, investigating officer Anokh Singh said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday.

