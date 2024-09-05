NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, 13th Such Case This Year

Upon arrival, police discovered the body and summoned a Forensic team to collect evidence.

A 21-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his rented accommodation on Wednesday, marking the 13th case of suspected suicide this year among coaching students in Kota.

An Uttar Pradesh native, hailing from Barsana, in Mathura, Parshuram had relocated to Kota only a week ago to prepare for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

His landlord, Anoop Kumar, alerted the police around 11.30 pm upon noticing that Parshuram had not been seen for several hours, sub-inspector Gopal Lal Bairwa said. Kumar reported that he last saw the student drying clothes in the evening. After receiving no response at the door, he contacted the authorities.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body and summoned a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence. The body has been sent to the mortuary at MBS Hospital, with a post-mortem scheduled to take place after his family members arrive in Kota.

Parshuram is believed to have died by hanging, although the reasons behind his suicide remain unclear. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Kota, which is the hub of coaching centres for the preparation of competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance (JEE) and NEET, has seen 12 suicides this year alone. This event adds to the growing concern over student's mental health in Kota. Despite various initiatives by the Kota Police and local administration aimed at reducing student stress and preventing suicides, the situation continues to escalate, raising urgent questions about the pressures faced by students in the competitive academic environment.