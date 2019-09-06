Bihar Policeman Alleges Judge Tore His Uniform, Beat Him Up

A high level inquiry is being conducted into the matter (Representational)

A policeman deployed in the security of a senior judicial officer in Bihar's Katihar has accused the judge of assaulting him and tearing off his uniform in a fit of rage over his vehicle getting stuck in a traffic jam, an official said on Thursday.

A cross FIR was lodged on behalf of Kathihar district and sessions Judge, Pradeep Kumar Mallik accusing the security personnel Harivansh Kumar of barging into his office and using abusive language, SHO, Sahayak police station, Rakesh Kumar said.

Harivansh Kumar has in his complaint, which was lodged late Wednesday night, said that the judge lost his temper when his car got stuck in a traffic jam while on way to the court from his residence.

Mr Kumar further alleged that the judge vented his anger by slapping him and tearing off his uniform, apart from hurling abuses until the car reached the court premises. He said that he saved his life by running away and hiding inside the Collectorate premises.

The incident sparked outrage among members of policemen's association who accompanied him to the office of the Katihar superintendent of police, who asked him to lodge a complaint with the police station concerned.

Shortly after Harivansh Kumar had lodged his complaint, a court official also arrived at the police station and registered a complaint alleging that it was the security personnel who had misbehaved with the judge after storming into his chamber, the SHO said.

A high level inquiry is being conducted into the matter for further action in accordance with law, Rakesh Kumar said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.