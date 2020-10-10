Family Of Rajasthan Priest, Burnt Alive Over Land, Refuses To Cremate Him

The family has sought Rs 50 lakhs compensation and a government job. (ANI)

Family members of a priest, who died due to burn injuries after he was attacked by a group of people over a land dispute in village in Rajasthan on Thursday night, have refused to perform the last rites of his body till all their demands are met by the state government.

"We won't perform the last rites of the body until our demands are met. We want Rs 50 lakhs compensation and a government job. All accused must be arrested and action should be taken against the Patwari (revenue official) and policemen who are supporting the accused. We want protection," Lalit, a relative of priest Babulal told ANI.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Om Prakash Meena, meanwhile, reached Babulal's village to request the family to perform the last rites.

"People gathered for his last rites. They have made some demands from the administration and state government. We are requesting the priest's family to perform last rites as two days have passed since the death," the official said.

The temple priest died of his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by some people over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident.