In Rajasthan Shocker, Deaf-Mute Girl, 11, Dies After Being Set On Fire

The girl has died at the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur of her serious injuries

An 11-year-old deaf-mute girl from Rajasthan's Karauli has died, ten days after she was found in a field near home with serious burns. The tribal girl died at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. With no arrests so far, the family has demanded swift police action. They alleged that the girl was disrobed when they found her.

Police have said on social media that it is committed to solving the case, and have warned against circulating unverified claims. A forensic probe is on and the truth will be out soon, police have said.

According to the FIR, the girl was playing outside her house when her mother heard her scream. As she ran out, she spotted her daughter in a farm about 100 metres away. The girl had suffered burns, she was disrobed and was screaming in pain, the FIR says. Using gestures, the girl appeared to be saying that two people set her on fire and fled. She was rushed to the nearest government hospital and then taken to Jaipur.

On May 14, an expert was called in to record the statement of the girl. She was shown photos of some people and she recognised one of them.

Heart-rending visuals show the heavily-bandaged girl on the hospital bed, talking to her mother in sign language, days before her death.

Police have said samples of the girl's skin and clothes have been sent to the forensic lab and the probe will proceed as per the advice of scientific experts. "Keeping in mind the sensitivity of this incident, it will not be correct to publicly say anything without evidence," they said in a post on X.