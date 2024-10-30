UP Couple Found Dead With Gunshot Wound In Their Car In Rajasthan

Locals spotted the bodies on Wednesday morning and informed the police. (Representational)

A couple with gunshot wounds was found dead in their car on Wednesday in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said.

They were identified as Vikas and his wife Deeksha, residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Deputy SP Karauli Anuj Shubham said that the bodies of Vikas and his wife Deeksha were found inside their car on a road near Bhojpur village. They had gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, the police found that the couple was returning home after visiting the Kaila Devi temple in Karauli, Shubham said. They suspect that someone else was also in the car with them.

Locals spotted the bodies on Wednesday morning and informed the police.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found Deeksha's body in the rear seat of the vehicle while Vikas's body was found in the front seat, he added. The incident seems to have happened on Tuesday late at night.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Shubham added.

