Wife Demands Money For Children's School Fee, Husband Kills Her With Hammer

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his wife, police claimed. (Representational)

A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a hammer in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday.

Rajesh Kumar, the husband, was arrested and the blood-stained hammer was recovered from his house in Bantanagar in RIT police station area, they said.

Rajesh and his wife Priyanka, 31, were fighting over the last few days as she was demanding money for jewellery and school fees of their children, police said.

Amid one such fight between the two on Sunday, Rajesh allegedly pushed his wife, picked a hammer that was lying nearby and hit her on the head in a fit of rage, they said.

She died instantly, they added.

During interrogation, Rajesh, who is originally from Bihar's Nawada, broke down and confessed to killing his wife, police claimed.

A case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder), and when produced before a court, he was sent to judicial custody, they said.

