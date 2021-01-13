Jharkhand Medical Student's Body Found In Dam With Hands, Legs Tied: Cops

A bag was also found near the spot, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old medical student's body was found in the Patratu dam in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with her hands and legs tied, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman, a student of the Hazaribagh Medical College, was spotted on Tuesday by locals who then informed the police, they said.

She hailed from the Godda district, police said.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted with officers from Ramgarh and Hazaribagh police to investigate the matter from all angles, including the possibility of rape, AV Homkar, Deputy Inspector-General of North Chhotanagpur Division, told PTI.

Prima facie police suspect that it is likely that the woman went to the Patratu Lake Resort, along the dam, with her friends as it is a popular picnic destination, officials said.

She was thrown into the dam with her legs and hands tied with ropes, they said.

The distraught family reached Ramgarh on being informed about the incident and told police that they could not believe that such an incident could happen.

The college authorities said that she was seen on the campus till Monday morning and left for Ranchi around 9 am that day.