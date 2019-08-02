UP Man Bets Wife In Gamble; She Is Gang-Raped After He Loses: Report

After the incident, the survivor went to court when police refused to take action (Representational)

In a horrifying incident, a man addicted to gambling and alcohol, bet his wife after running out of money and allowed a friend and relative to gang-rape her after losing his stake.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. After the incident, the survivor went to court when police refused to take action on her complaint. A First Information Report or FIR was registered in Jaffarabad police station in Jaunpur district after a court order.

The survivor claimed her husband was an alcoholic and had used her as a gambling stake.

Reports said her husband's friend Arun and relative Anil often used to visit their house to drink and gamble.

The man let the two gang-rape his wife after he lost to them.

After the incident, the survivor went to her maternal uncle's house. Her husband followed her there and asked to be forgiven, saying it was a mistake.

After he apologised, the woman went back with her husband in his car. On their way back, her husband stopped the car and allowed his friends to gang-rape her once again.

When the woman complained to the police, they refused to file a complaint, following which the survivor went to court. The court then ordered police to register a case of gang-rape.

