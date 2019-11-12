Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Killed Father To Get His Government Job: Cops

The body of Mahabir Sai was found with injuries to the head in a nearby jungle (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his government employee father in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district to get the latter's job on compassionate grounds, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Mahabir Sai, working at a government health centre in Sanna village in the district, was found with injuries to the head in a nearby jungle on Sunday, police said.

"Our probe found Sai was about to retire this week. We zeroed in on his younger son Jeevan Sai who confessed he had killed his father to get the latter's job on compassionate grounds. Jeevan also named two accomplices in the crime after which all three were arrested on Monday," police added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.