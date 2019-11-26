Infant, Parents Stabbed To Death, 2 Injured In Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

Police along with a forensic team and a dog squad investigated the crime scene (Representational)

Three members of a family including an infant were stabbed to death and and two others injured in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Monday, police said.

Villagers found the bodies of Irfan (35), his wife Sadiya (32) and a four-month-old infant with stab wounds in Ibrahimpur village under Mubarakpur police station area in the morning, Azamgarh Superintendent of Police (City) Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Police along with a forensic team and a dog squad rushed to the scene of the crime and began investigation, the SP said, adding that the two injured persons have been admitted to hospital.

