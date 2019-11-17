Child Marriage Stopped In Madhya Pradesh, Parents Let Off With Warning

"They were let off with a warning and not booked," said a Madhya Pradesh official (Representational)

Authorities on Sunday prevented the marriage of a 14-year-old minor girl to a 21-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a state government official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of state government officials and police reached Kelod Kankar village and stopped a pre-wedding ceremony underway, said a Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Department official.

The marriage was slated for November 20, the official said.

"The parents of the girl have given an undertaking they would not get their daughter married till she attains adulthood. They were let off with a warning and not booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act," the official added.

