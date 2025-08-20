India's Only City Without Autos, Taxis: Discover Unique 'Lift' Tradition In Chhattisgarh's Chirmiri

In the heart of Chhattisgarh lies a city that stands out for its unusual transport tradition. Chirmiri, known for its coal mines, does not rely on auto-rickshaws or taxis. Instead, people travel through a unique system of offering and accepting free rides, popularly known as "lifts".

Built across difficult hill terrain and spread over eight different hilltop zones, Chirmiri lacks proper public transport options due to its geography. Despite being a municipal corporation area in the MCB district, the city has no auto-rickshaws, and efforts to start auto or city bus services have failed multiple times.

Locals say that even today, if a person is seen waiting by the roadside, motorcyclists or car drivers stop and offer them a lift – even to strangers, especially those who are new to the city. This practice has now become a part of the city's culture.

Chirmiri has a population of around 85,000 and stretches over 29 kilometres. The city includes areas such as Podi, Haldi Bari, Bada Bazaar, Domn Hill, Gehlapani, and Korea Colliery, with distances ranging from 1 to 7 km between them. Due to the steep and forested surroundings, auto-rickshaws are not practical, and jeeps are used as the only viable private transport option.

Local residents remember that during the time of undivided Madhya Pradesh, there were only a few scooters used by coal workers. Over time, the habit of offering and taking lifts became a norm.

Former Mayor Damru Reddy had tried to start city bus services, but these buses are now out of service due to wear and tear. Mayor Ramnaresh Rai confirmed that the city's geography makes it unsuitable for regular transport systems. A 10-year government tender for city buses recently ended, and most buses were too damaged to repair, prompting a new request for updated transport services.

The people of Chirmiri know each other well and support one another through this lift culture. However, visitors and newcomers often face difficulties due to the lack of organised transport.