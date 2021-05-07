Watch: The Moment When Air Ambulance Belly-Landed At Mumbai Airport

The aircraft made belly-landing at 9:09 pm, officials said.

A day after an air ambulance made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, a video of the Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft carrying out a belly landing has emerged on social media.

In the video, which is over two minutes long, the Jet Serve Ambulance that was carrying two crew members, a patient and their relative, and a doctor is seen landing at 9:09 pm.

A screeching sound followed by sparks (due to friction as the airplane brushes the tarmac at high speed) can be seen before it comes to a grinding halt.

The airport had foamed the runway in order to stop the aircraft from catching fire.

Emergency response teams, including fire, rescue and medical, and follow-me vehicles that were on standby can then be seen working to ensure safe evacuation of passengers and crew.

The Jet Serve Aviation C-90 aircraft was operating as an ambulance flight from Nagpur.

As it took off from there a wheel separated and fell to the ground, forcing the pilot to request an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

All passengers were safely evacuated and flights operating in and out of Mumbai remain on schedule.

The successful emergency landing drew praise from Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who took to Twitter to congratulate the pilot for his immense presence of mind.

In a separate incident on the same day, a small turboprop aircraft carrying Remdesivir injections meant for critical COVID-19 patients crash-landed at Gwalior airport, sources said.

Three people including the captain and co-pilot were injured, sources added. They were taken to a hospital run by the Indian Air Force at Maharajpur Air Force Station.

The shipment of Remdesivir was safe.