Air Ambulance Lands On Belly At Mumbai Airport After Landing Gear Fails

The plane made an emergency landing at 9:09 pm.

An air ambulance made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday after losing a wheel during take-off from Nagpur.

The Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft on the way from Nagpur to Hyderabad declared a full emergency and made a belly-landing at 9:09 pm, authorities said.

The flight carrying two crew members, a patient, a relative and a doctor was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after it reported the technical snag.

A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by @DGCAIndia@CSMIA_Official & other agencies. pic.twitter.com/aelehUB7DS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 6, 2021

The airport's emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, security, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers.

As a precautionary method, the airport also foamed the runway in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire.

All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of the Mumbai airport remain on schedule.